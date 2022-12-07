Air Ambulance Service to be launched on Arshad Sharif’s name

KARACHI: Sky Wings Aviation has announced the launch of an Air Ambulance Service on Arshad Sharif’s name as a tribute to him on International Civil Aviation Day.

International Civil Aviation Day is being celebrated all over the world, including Pakistan. On this occasion, Sky Wings Aviation Pakistan has announced to start Air Ambulance Service in the name of martyr Arshad Sharif.

The purpose of celebrating International Civil Aviation Day across the world, including in Pakistan, is to raise awareness about its importance and to highlight the role of the International Civil Aviation Organization in international air transport.

Earlier, First Information Report (FIR) of the murder of renowned journalist Arshad Sharif has been lodged after directives by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The FIR was lodged at the Ramna police station in Islamabad. Three suspects – Khurram Ahmed, Waqar Ahmaed and Tariq Wasi – have been named in the report with other unnamed suspects. However, the FIR has been lodged on the complaint of the police rather than Arshad Sharif’s family.