  • Arshad Sharif case: Fact-finding report says journalist killed as per plan
Arshad Sharif shot from three feet’s distance: PIMS report

  • Fact-finding report said Arshad Sharif was murdered as per a plan
  • The report also maintained that the Kenyan police didn’t cooperate with the investigation team
  • he report also said that the hosts in Kenya were reluctant to provide any information
ISLAMABAD: Fact-finding report in BOL News Senior Anchorperson Arshad Sharif murder case has surfaced maintaining that the journalist was killed as per a plan and the Kenyan Police didn’t cooperate with the investigation team in this matter.

BOL News got hold of the 592-page report issued by the fact-finding committee which said that in the murder plan the role of many foreign characters and their involvement is significant.

The report also said that the hosts in Kenya – Khurram and Waqar with whom Sharif stayed for more than two months – were reluctant to provide any information however it has been crucial to determine their role in this matter.

“Arshad Sharif stayed in Waqar Ahmed’s guest house for 2 months and 3 days, Waqar Ahmed has connections with Kenyan Police and intelligence agencies there, he also has close ties with Kenya’s National Intelligence Agency,” the report added.

The fact-finding committee report said that around a dozen important figures were in regular contact with Arshad Sharif, these figures were in touch with the deceased in Pakistan, and during his stay in Dubai and Kenya.

Moreover, it was said that the family of the journalist has been claiming that Arshad was threatened multiple times while no evidence was found.

Arshad Sharif was named in 16 cases in Pakistan and the committee was provided copies of only 9 cases. It was also informed in the report that the journalist was issued a UAE visa on June 20, 2022, and he had a 20-day stay left on his UAE visa when he moved to Kenya.

It was also said that Arshad Sharif contacted the officials for a new visa on 12 October 2022 and his application was rejected.

The report also underscored that the trajectory of the bullets fired at him didn’t match the pattern of the bullets that targeted Arshad Sharif.

“The angle at which the bullet was fired should have also caused a hole in the car seat.”

