The Supreme Court of Pakistan took sou moto of Arshad Sharif’s murder

The apex court ordered to register the FIR by tonight

The court sought the report from the fact-finding committee formed to probe the murder

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan while taking sou moto of Arshad Sharif’s killing in Kenya ordered the government to register an FIR of the murder by tonight.

The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan has taken sou moto on BOL News Senior anchorperson Arshad Sharif murder case – the journalist was killed in Kenya and his family is still waiting for justice.

The apex court of Pakistan has taken notice of the incident and scheduled the case for a hearing today. A five-member larger bench including CJP Bandial, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar conducted the hearing.

As per details, the court has issued notices to DG FIA, DG IB, and President PFUJ in this regard. The court announced the sou moto maintaining that the journalist community has been highly distressed due to the incident and is seeking the court’s scrutiny of the matter.

The Supreme Court has asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to present report from Kenya on the progress of the investigation by tomorrow. The court also remarked that the case has been a test case for the government. “How does the government ensure the protection of Pakistanis in other countries?”

The court also questioned foreign secretary that it has been said that the probe into the matter is being carried out but how the investigations are going on without FIR?

The foreign secretary said that the ministry has been in contact with the officials in Kenya on the matter The PTI leadership has welcomed the notice taken by the apex court and appreciated Supreme Court.

The journalist was killed in Kenya in the wee hours on October 23. The Kenyan police had claimed that the journalist was killed of mistaken identity while the family and the journalist community rejected the claims.

