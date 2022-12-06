Advertisement
Arshad Sharif murder: Police registers FIR on SC’s order

Arshad Sharif

  • Police registered the FIR of Arshad Sharif’s murder at Ramla Police Station
  • Supreme Court took notice and instructed to register the FIR by tonight
  • The apex court sought the inquiry report of the committee formed to probe the killing
ISLAMABAD: The First Information Report (FIR) of the murder of renowned journalist Arshad Sharif has been lodged after directives by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The FIR was lodged at the Ramna police station in Islamabad. Three suspects – Khurram Ahmed, Waqar Ahmaed and Tariq Wasi – have been named in the report  with other unnamed suspects. However, the FIR has been lodged on the complaint of the police rather than Arshad Sharif’s family.

Islamabad authorities scrambled after the apex court instructed to register the FIR by tonight. Police also visited the residence of Arshad Sharif but filed the report without waiting for the family’s approval.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan took suo moto notice of Arshad Sharif’s killing in Kenya and ordered the government to register an FIR of the brutal murder by Tuesday night.

A five-member larger bench including Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar conducted the hearing.

During the course of proceedings, the court declared the medical report of Arshad Sharif as unsatisfactory and ordered to register the case by tonight.

Addressing the Additional Attorney-General (AAG), the CJP said a fact-finding committee was formed over the matter which had returned from Kenya. He asked why the final report of the government-formed commission had not been provided to the court.

The top judge said senior doctors had prepared the victim’s medical report but it was not satisfactory. Every human life has to be taken seriously, he said, adding that mistreatment of journalists could not be tolerated.

The AAG said Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah was in Faisalabad when the report was received and would be presented before to the court once the minister perused it.

The CJP asked whether the interior minister had to make changes in the report. He said the court can even summon the federal minister. He observed that it was the government’s job to investigate the incident.

The additional attorney general said the report would be submitted by tomorrow. CJP Bandial directed him to submit the report today so the hearing could continue tomorrow. He said the court had been waiting for the report for the last 43 days.  He said the court was taking the matter seriously had constituted a larger a bench.

Justice Ijaz said Arshad Sharif was killed in Kenya under suspicious circumstances. He asked what action had been taken by the Foreign Ministry.

Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed said the prime minister had contacted the Kenyan president, while Pakistan’s high commissioner in Kenya was also in touch with the relevant authorities.

Justice Ijaz asked whether it was true that no case had yet been registered in Pakistan or in Kenya. The Foreign Secretary said he was not aware whether a case had been registered in Pakistan and he would check with the Kenyan authorities.

The chief justice asked why a case of Arshad Sharif’s killing had not been registered. Asad Majeed replied that a decision would be taken after the inquiry report was reviewed.

CJP Bandial said the nation has apprehensions regarding Arshad Sharif’s killing and asserted that all facts would have to be brought to light.

The court sought the inquiry report of the committee formed by the government to probe the killing and adjourned the hearing till Wednesday.

 

