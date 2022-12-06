Arshad’s family raises question over FIR registration   

Javeria Siddique, wife of senior journalist Shaheed Arshad Sharif, has expressed her anger and surprise over the registration of the murder case of slain senior anchor person by the police and reminded that the heirs of Arshad Sharif are alive and a case must be registered on the complaint of her mother-in-law (mother of Arshad Sharif).

She questioned how and why the police have registered the case on its complaint despite of his mother’s complaint. “Arshad is not abandoned,” she reminded.

The same procedure for the registration of the case has been adopted as it was done in the case of Imran Khan’s murderous attack.

Earlier, the mother of Shaheed Arshad Sharif had announced to get the case registered on her own.

In a statement, Arshad Sharif’s mother – Riffat Ara Alvi – said that her son was murdered and the government should register the FIR on her complaint.

She urged the incumbent government to register first information report (FIR) on her complaint.

The police have cleverly registered the case after the announcement and did not bother to contact the Shaheed’s family, which was anxiously waiting for being contacted in the regard.

The family was busy with its attorneys for the registration of the case, meanwhile the police had registered the case.

The wife of Arshad Sharif complained that they were not contacted by the police in this connection.

As per details, the Islamabad police have registered a first information report (FIR) against the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif following orders from the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial.

Three people have been nominated in the FIR registered at Islamabad’s Ramna police station on the complaint of the Station House Officer (SHO).

Earlier in the day, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial ordered the incumbent government to register the FIR of Arshad Sharif’s murder in Kenya by tonight.