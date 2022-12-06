He said several people would be exposed and disgraced in the case.

RAWALPINDI: President Awami Muslim League Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday said even after 44 days of his killing, a case into the incident of murder of late Bol News Anchorperson Arshad Sharif had not been filed.

“What kind of justice is it not filing Arshad Sharif case? The Arshad Sharif murder case will be historical as incognito and gloved people will be exposed in this case,” Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said adding that he hoped that suspects of Arshad Sharif’s murder would not go scot free.

He said several people would be exposed and disgraced in the case. He said 16 FIRs were lodged against Arshad Sharif.

The former interior minister said they were being disgraced in the government over 27 kilometers. He said the government was destined to be shamed.

On November 22, Sheikh Rashid had said that the leakage of tax information of the former chief of army staff Qamar Javed Bajwa and his family member showed that the situation was not smooth.

He was exclusively talking to BOL News when he said that the situation was quite tangled and immediate elections were the only solution to it.

Rashid had also lambasted the gratuitous discussion on the key appointment while hinted that the announcement related to the filling of the crucial spot would take place within five days.

The former minister had opined that the political turmoil would sustain in the country till the appointment of the new chief of army staff adding that the new COAS would go for immediate elections.