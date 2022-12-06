Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Case not lodged even after 44 days of Arshad Sharif murder: Sheikh Rashid
Case not lodged even after 44 days of Arshad Sharif murder: Sheikh Rashid

Case not lodged even after 44 days of Arshad Sharif murder: Sheikh Rashid

Articles
Case not lodged even after 44 days of Arshad Sharif murder: Sheikh Rashid

Case not lodged even after 44 days of Arshad Sharif murder: Sheikh Rashid

Advertisement
  • He said several people would be exposed and disgraced in the case.
  • He said 16 FIRs were lodged against Arshad Sharif.
  • He said the government was destined to be shamed.
Advertisement

RAWALPINDI: President Awami Muslim League Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday said even after 44 days of his killing, a case into the incident of murder of late Bol News Anchorperson Arshad Sharif had not been filed.

“What kind of justice is it not filing Arshad Sharif case? The Arshad Sharif murder case will be historical as incognito and gloved people will be exposed in this case,” Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said adding that he hoped that suspects of Arshad Sharif’s murder would not go scot free.

He said several people would be exposed and disgraced in the case. He said 16 FIRs were lodged against Arshad Sharif.

Also Read

All political parties welcomed appointment of COAS: Sheikh Rashid
All political parties welcomed appointment of COAS: Sheikh Rashid

Sheikh Rashid said that Rawalpindi stands with Imran Khan Convoy under his...

The former interior minister said they were being disgraced in the government over 27 kilometers. He said the government was destined to be shamed.

On November 22, Sheikh Rashid had said that the leakage of tax information of the former chief of army staff Qamar Javed Bajwa and his family member showed that the situation was not smooth.

Advertisement

He was exclusively talking to BOL News when he said that the situation was quite tangled and immediate elections were the only solution to it.

Rashid had also lambasted the gratuitous discussion on the key appointment while hinted that the announcement related to the filling of the crucial spot would take place within five days.

The former minister had opined that the political turmoil would sustain in the country till the appointment of the new chief of army staff adding that the new COAS would go for immediate elections.

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
LHC suspends FIA call-up notice Imran Khan in cipher inquiry
LHC suspends FIA call-up notice Imran Khan in cipher inquiry
Arshad’s family raises question over FIR registration   
Arshad’s family raises question over FIR registration   
FM Bilawal to embark on three-day Indonesia, Singapore visits
FM Bilawal to embark on three-day Indonesia, Singapore visits
Babri Mosque demolition: PM calls out rising religious hatred in India
Babri Mosque demolition: PM calls out rising religious hatred in India
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto reaches Qatar for Fifa World Cup
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto reaches Qatar for Fifa World Cup
Arshad Sharif murder: Police registers FIR on SC’s order
Arshad Sharif murder: Police registers FIR on SC’s order
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story