Centaurus Mall sealed by CDA

  • CDA sealed Centaurus Mall last night
  • The CDA officials and police raided the mall in the late hours and expelled the administration staff
  • The development surfaced after a heated argument between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Prime Minister of AJK Sardar Tanveer Ilyas
ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) sealed Centaurus Mall last night days after the fire incident, reported BOL News on Tuesday.

The CDA officials and police raided the mall in the late hours and expelled the administration staff. The mall was then sealed.

Heavy police force has been deployed around Centaurus Mall
Cars and bikes are being picked up from the parking.

The development surfaced after a heated argument between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas – owner of the mall. PM Shehbaz Sharif didn’t allow the AJK PM to speak during his speech.

Earlier, in October a fire erupted in the mall and the spokesperson for Sardar Tanveer Ilyas leveled allegations against the federal government for the incident. Fortunately, no loss of life was reported.

The fire erupted at the food court on the third floor of the mall and gradually spread to other floors and engulfed the building.

The fire erupted at the food court on the 3rd floor of...

