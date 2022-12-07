CJP orders new JIT to probe murder of Arshad Sharif

CJP orders new JIT formation in Arshad Sharif case

The court also rejected the JIT formed by the government hours after it was formed

CJP also gave chance to the mother of the deceased journalist to submit her stance before the court

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial while pursuing the case of BOL News Senior Anchorperson Arshad Sharif murder ordered the formation of a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe into the matter.

The court also rejected the JIT formed by the government hours after it was formed.

A notification has been issued in this regard that declared CPO Headquarters, DPO President, SHO Ramana part of the team.

Pertinently, the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan took sou moto of the murder case of Arshad Sharif yesterday and took the case for an immediate hearing.

While resuming the case today, the fact-finding report was presented in the court. CJP also gave chance to the mother of the deceased journalist to submit her stance before the court.

Advertisement

CJP Umar Bandial also directed that the special JIT will record his mother’s statement at her home and instructed the Additional Attorney General to review the application of Arshad Sharif’s mother.

The court while instructing to rerecord the statement of Sharif’s mother and to hold meetings with the members of the fact-finding committee adjourned the case.

Also Read Election Commission’s mission is to ensure transparency: CEC Chief Election Commissioner said the mission of ECP is to ensure transparency...