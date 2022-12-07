COAS Munir pays homage at mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam

Army Chief Asim Munir visits forward troops in Tirah Valley
Asim Munir was briefed by the field commander about operational preparedness and...
KARACHI: Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
According to Inter-Services Public Relations, the army chief laid a floral wreath and offered Fateha to pay homage to the nation’s founder.
Later, COAS visited Corps Headquarters Karachi. He was briefed on the operational, security and other matters of the formation including assistance to civil administration during the natural calamity in Sindh, particularly in interior areas of the province.
COAS Munir appreciated Army and Rangers troops for operational preparedness and for reaching out to the people of Sindh during the recent unprecedented floods in the country.
The army chief praised the formation, allied organizations and law enforcement agencies for maintaining a safe and secure environment in the province, particularly in Karachi.
Earlier, on arrival at Karachi, COAS was received by Corps Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed.
