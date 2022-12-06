ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) here on Tuesday approved several projects related to emergency flood assistance, road infrastructure, human resource development, social protection and irrigation.

The meeting of the council was chaired by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, according to press statement issued by the finance ministry.

According to details, the ECNEC approved rehabilitation and reconstruction of flood damaged section of National Highway (N-5) from Moro to Ranipur and damaged bridges under Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) Flood Emergency Loan, at the total cost of Rs. 36.211 billion (US$ 164,598,149), with 90% foreign exchange component (FEC) share amounting to Rs. 32.5 billion and 10% share of government amounting to Rs. 3.6 billion.

The Bridge component consists of Bridges on National Highway Network in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The council also approved Emergency Flood Assistance Project (EFAP) – On Farm Water Management Component, at the total cost of Rs. 3828 million (US$ 17.4 million), with FEC of Rs. 3300 million (US$ 15 million), to be funded by the Government of Balochistan (GoB) and Asian Development Bank (under a Loan).

The project will be implemented in flood affected districts of Balochistan. The proposed project envisages restoration of flood damaged on-farm water management infrastructure for revival of agriculture production in the severely flood affected districts of the province.

ECNEC also approved Sindh Flood Emergency Rehabilitation Project – SFERP (Irrigation Component), at the total cost of Rs. 48,327.22 Million, to be fully funded by the World Bank.

The project is related to the issues of water conservation, protection of infrastructure from floods and institutional reforms in various districts of Sindh province.

Sindh Flood Emergency Rehabilitation Programme (SFERP) (Infrastructure, Livelihoods ( Rescue 1122 Component) was also approved by the council with total cost of Rs. 66,002.57 million with FEC Rs. 59,402.321 million ( US$ 30 million) for restoration of roads, water supplies, rehabilitation of damaged drainage system, improvement of food security and sustainable livelihood and strengthening of institutional residence in various districts of Sindh province.

Emergency Flood Assistance Project- Reconstruction and Rehabilitation of Irrigation, Drainage system and flood protection works in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was also approved by ECNEC, at a total cost of Rs. 15.00 billion (US$ 68.2 million), with FEC of Rs. 13200 million (US$ 60.00 million), to be funded by the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (GoKp) and Asian Development Bank (under a Loan).

The project is designed to rehabilitate the irrigation and flood protection system and put it back to operation for restoring agricultural productivity and protecting lives, infrastructure and properties in the flood affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

ECNEC also approved Emergency Flood Assistance Project- Reconstruction and Rehabilitation of Flood affected Irrigation Infrastructure at Balochistan, at the total cost of Rs.12,500 million (US$ 56.8 million), with FEC of Rs. 11,000 million (US$ 50 million), to be funded by the government of Balochistan (GoB) and Asian Development Bank (under a Loan).

The project envisages restoration of damaged irrigation infrastructure damaged due to recent floods in various districts of Balochistan province, the press statement added.

Sindh Water and Agriculture Transformation (SWAT) Project located in over Twenty-Three (23) districts of Sindh was also approved at a total cost of Rs. 70,445.95 million.

The project envisages creating water and agriculture nexus, increased agriculture water productivity, rationalize water requirement by encouraging water thrifty crops, supporting farming community for crop after flood devastation, boost up rural economy. Besides it will push start the devastated agriculture sector after deluge of 2022 monsoons.

The ECNEC considered revised project for the construction of Authmuqam- Sharda –Kel –Taobat road section (109.2 Kilometer) including two tunnels at Kahori/Kamser and Challpani section of Neelum Valley road, Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

The ECNEC approved the revised project at the reduced scope of construction of two tunnels at the revised rationalized cost of Rs. 9,0108.050 million, to be funded through Saudi Development Fund (SDF) and local share of Rs. 1,122.852 million to be provided through PSDP.

National Highway Authority (NHA) will execute the tunnels scope on deposit work basis and hand it over to AJ&K government after completion.

The ECNEC considered and approved Improving Workforce Readiness in Punjab Project at a total cost of Rs. 23.982 billion, including the government of Punjab’s share of Rs. 2.086 billion and ADB’s share of Rs. 21.896 billion. The project will be executed across Punjab.

The Improving Workforce Readiness in Punjab Project will help the TVET system to produce skilled workers, thereby, supporting economic growth and jobs creation in priority economic sectors.

The project will finance the establishment of 20 centres of excellence (COEs) in existing TEVTA & PVTC institutes that will deliver high quality and relevant TVET by offering competency-based National Vocational Qualifications Framework programs and DAEs in the eight priority economic sectors. The project will also strengthen TVET sector institutional framework in Punjab.

The ECNEC also considered and approved a project on Strengthening Social Protection Delivery System in Sindh (SSPD) at a total cost of Rs. 48,300 million with IDA share of Rs. 42,000 million and Government of Sindh share of Rs. 6,300 million.

The project will be located in predominantly rural districts with highest MPI scores (poorest) to strengthen Sindh Social protection service delivery systems and Mother and Child support programme (MCSP), according to the statement.