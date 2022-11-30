LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi issued a showcase notice to the Spokesperson to CM and Punjab government Musarat Jamshed Cheema.

Musarat Jamshed Cheema has been issued a showcase notice on giving a controversial statement against the institutions. The Chief Minister also sought a clarification from Musarat Jamshed Cheema on giving such a controversial statement. CM clarified that giving statements against institutions is anti-Punjab government policy.

However, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leadership, that was insisting the “game is still in the hands of kaptaan” until early on Thursday, went into complete silence after President Dr Arif Alvi approved the appointments of the new chairman joint chiefs of staff committee and the army chief.

The PTI central media issued a statement and congratulated Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, who was appointed the chairman joint chiefs of staff committee, and Gen Syed Asim Munir, who takes on the role of the army chief. The party hoped the military establishment would take measures in the best interest of the nation’s security and stability of state institutions. It also said the people of Pakistan wanted the armed forces to “stay out” of politics and “not infringe upon” the rights of political parties.

The PTI leadership maintained an odd silence over the two all-important appointments in the armed forces, as President Alvi left PTI chief Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence after a brief meeting, signalling that the summary for the appointments, moved by the prime minister, would be signed in a matter of minutes.

As Dr Alvi briefed Mr. Khan on the summary, the latter directed the president to take action within the ambit of law and Constitution. “We must adhere to the law and Constitution and not create a controversy over any important appointment in the state institutions,” sources quoted Mr. Khan as saying. They also said Mr. Khan maintained the PTI had no enmity with any institution.