Edition: English
Edition: English

Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Election Commission’s mission is to ensure transparency: CEC
Articles
Election Commission’s mission is to ensure transparency: CEC
  • Chief Election Commissioner said the mission of ECP is to ensure transparency
  • Sikandar Sultan Raja said that the Election Commission has never opposed EVMs and voting by overseas Pakistanis
  • He said that the election cannot be conducted with an electronic voting machine in the next 6-8 months
ISLAMABAD: The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja said Wednesday that the electoral body is on a mission to ensure transparency.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja speaking on the occasion of National Voter’s Day in the Election Commission said that there is an impression that usually the ruling party wins in the by-elections but in the recent by-elections the opposition won. It is proof of transparency.

He said that the Election Commission has never opposed EVMs and voting by overseas Pakistanis adding that the commission is in favour of technology involved in the process of elections but transparency is a must.

The Election Commissioner said that India took 22 years and Brazil 25 years to use electronic voting machines.

He said that the election cannot be conducted with an electronic voting machine in the next 6-8 months, but EVM will be used as a pilot project in the next by-election.

