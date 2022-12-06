EVM is much better than ballot paper: Zulfqi Bukhari

Zulfi Bukhari while talking to Bol News said that the bill for EVM was approved but the government did not work on it.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Zulfi Bukhari has said that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are much better than normal ballot papers.

Former prime minister Imran Khan’s special assistant Zulfi Bukhari while talking to Bol News said that the bill for EVM was approved but the government did not work on it as PDM was afraid that there would be a transparent election.

He said that PDM wanted to give special seats to overseas but he added that giving special seats would reduce the role of overseas.

PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari further said that the vote of overseas is as valuable as that of a Pakistani.

On the other hand, despite the fact that the Parliament of Pakistan passed the bill regarding conducting elections through electronic voting machines, the Election Commission of Pakistan said it is premature to say whether upcoming elections will be held on EVMs or not.

Secretary Election Commission Umar Hameed Khan said that despite the legislation, 14 steps will have to be taken before the use of EVMs in the upcoming general elections, in which three to four more pilot projects related to the use of EVMs will have to be done.

The Secretary Election Commission had said that the number of electronic voting machines at a polling stations is yet to be estimated and ascertained.

Umar Hameed Khan said that according to the legislation, new constituencies will have to be done after the new census. The EVM bill has been passed but ECP is not bound to conduct elections accordingly, it will take us a long time to use these machines.