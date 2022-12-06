Advertisement
Finance Minister thanks US Ambassador for supporting Pakistan

Finance Minister thanks US Ambassador for supporting Pakistan
  • US Ambassador Donald Blome called on Finance Minister Ishaq Dar
  • Dar apprised the US Ambassador about post-flood reconstruction and rehabilitation projects
  • Mr Blome acknowledged economic losses being faced by Pakistan due to flood crisis
ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of the United States of America (USA) to Pakistan Donald Blome called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Finance and other senior officers from Finance Division participated in the meeting.

The finance minister welcomed Donald Blome and highlighted the historic and durable bilateral relations with the United States on the economic and trade front.

He apprised the US Ambassador about the ongoing post-flood reconstruction and rehabilitation projects being undertaken by the present government.

He shared that the present government was concerned about the well-being of the masses, therefore a number of measures were being undertaken in this regard. Both sides shared other matters of common interest as well during the meeting.

Dar apprised the US ambassador about the government’s comprehensive and pragmatic plans in terms of revenues and expenditures for meeting its national as well as international financial obligations.

Ambassador Blome reciprocated the same sentiments on bilateral relations between the US and Pakistan. He acknowledged the huge economic losses faced by Pakistan due to the flood crisis and shared that the US government stands with Pakistan in such testing times.

Ishaq Dar commended the support of the United States and stated that the US had always been a great support Pakistan during tough times.

The finance minister shared various economic avenues in which both countries can further deepen their economic relations. The finance minister thanked Donald Blome for his support to Pakistan.

 

