Fire erupts in Islamabad’s Sasta Bazaar, 200 shops gutted

ISLAMABAD: At least 200 shops were gutted after massive fire broke out in ‘Saasta Bazaar’ flea market located in Sector H-9 near Peshawar Mor in the federal capital, BOL News reported.

The fire erupted in the clothing section brought due to the winter season and gradually engulfed several stalls. The fire created thick plumes of smoke in the area as rescue teams rushed to the spot.

The fire brigade and rescue teams launched an operation to control the fire. Deputy Commissioner Islamabad and other officials also arrived to review the situation.

The cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained. The fire destroyed several shops at the market while goods worth millions were reduced to ashes. According to reports, more than 200 shops selling carpets, shoes, crockery and carpets were gutted. No causalities have been reported following the incident.

The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and the city’s fire department extinguished the fire after hectic efforts of several hours. At least ten vehicles of the fire brigade were brought to douse the blaze.

Pakistan Army and Rescue 1122 from Rawalpindi also offered their services during the operation to extinguish the blaze. The cooling process is currently underway at the site of the incident.

The cause of the incident has not been ascertained but sources revealed a short circuit in the battery connected to the solar panels caused the fire.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah took notice of the incident and instructed Deputy Commissioner Islamabad to monitor the rescue operation.

The minister said all resources should be used to extinguish the fire. He also sought a report of the fire incident from the district administration.

The Pakistan Navy also assisted the civil administration in the firefighting efforts to douse the inferno. A spokesperson of the navy said a team and two fire tenders have reached the sport to help extinguish the fire.

Authorities said fire brigade and rescue teams of Islamabad and Rawalpindi are busy controlling the fire. It added that rescue teams of the armed forces are also assisting the district administration and the fire will be brought under control.

In 2017, more than 1,000 shops were gutted a fire erupted in the Sasta Bazaar in Sector H-9. The fire spread quickly as the market contained garments and other goods.

Eventually, 12 fire tenders and dozens of firefighters were able to douse the flames along with help from local shopkeepers.

The inferno gutted more than 1,000 stalls. Islamabad’s deputy mayor had assured shopkeepers that they would be compensated for their losses after a survey of the area is completed.

Rescue officials claimed the fire was caused by shopkeepers who lit up garbage close to the market. The site is frequented by scores of residents as it hosts the weekly budget markets.

