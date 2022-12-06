First digital census is being conducted in Pakistan: Ahsan Iqbal

He said planning can be done with regard to education and health facilities only from the census.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said the government saved the country from bankruptcy in the external sector by taking tough decisions.

Ahsan Iqbal while addressing the ceremony of the census and household census said that the first digital census is being conducted in the country. He said planning can be done with regard to education and health facilities only from the census.

He said that the development and budget framework is built on census data. He said the census is very important as it will decide political representation.

The federal minister said that every horrible fact comes out after the previous census and the population growth rate in 2017 was recorded at 2.4 percent. He said Pakistan is one of the fastest-growing countries in the population sector today.

Ahsan Iqbal said that per capita water is becoming available while resources are less and the population is increasing rapidly. He said, “If the youth do not have education and skills, there will be a disaster.”

He said that the country’s new census will reveal the truth about the population and added that if the population increases at the same rate, it can be 340 million by 2050.

He said “If steps are taken and people are made aware of the planning program, they can live up to 250 million by 2050. He said the government is giving 13.5 billion to NADRA for the census and a total of 34 billion will be spent on the census.

He said that the crisis country is facing today is not created by the current government and claimed that previous government went bankrupt internally. He said the success of the government is to save the country from bankruptcy in the external sector by taking tough decisions.

Ahsan Iqbal further said that the economy suffered a shock of 30 billion in the event of a flood. He said Pakistan has come out of the flood disaster and now the government is starting reconstruction in the affected areas. He announced that a donor conference will be held next month.