Former CM Balochistan Raisani joins JUI-F

Ex-CM Balochistan Nawab Aslam Raisani joined the JUI-F

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman welcomed him into the party

Fazl said they will form the next government in Balochistan

Advertisement

QUETTA: Former Balochistan chief minister and influential politician Nawab Aslam Raisani has formally joined the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F).

A gathering was held to welcome Nawab Raisani, the chief of Sarawan tribe, into the party which was attended by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman.

Addressing the gathering, Raisani pledged his allegiance and said the JUI-F friends had supported him in the past. He said they will increase their struggle for a strong political system in Balochistan.

Nawab Raisani said he faced several challenges when the government was formed in 2008 but the JUI-F always supported him.

Speaking on the occasion, Maulana Fazalur Rehman warmly welcomed Nawab Raisani and said that important personalities are joining the JUI-F. He further said that Nawab Raisani is a well-known political figure of Balochistan.

He said that their next move was forming a government in Balochistan in the upcoming elections. He said the JUI-F will struggle hard to achieve this dream.

Advertisement

He said the people of Balochistan are the real owners of the province’s resources, but unfortunately the resources are currently beyond their reach leading to misery. He said Pakistan will never compromise on its autonomy.

He said the JUI-F is a real advocate of provincial autonomy and will continue struggle through democratic means. He said that when JUI-F forms a government in Balochistan, they will take independent decisions about Reko Diq mine and other development projects.

Also Read Shehbaz, Fazl agree to politically fight PTI at every level ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Jammiat-e-Ulema Islam (F) Maulana...