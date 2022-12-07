Advertisement
date 2022-12-07
  Imran Khan to dissolve assemblies in last week of Dec
Imran Khan to dissolve assemblies in last week of Dec

Imran Khan held a meeting with PTI senior leadership.

  • Imran Khan has decided to dissolve provincial assemblies in last week of December
  • Imran Khan held a consultation meeting with senior party leadership
  • Senior PTI leaders expressed concerns about the PML-Q’s political strategy
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan decided to dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies in the last week of December, BOL News reported.

The PTI chief held a consultation meeting with senior party leaders at his residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park. During the meeting, Imran expressed his determination to dissolve both provincial assemblies this month.

Sources revealed that the former prime minister told the party leadership that there should be no misconception that assemblies will not be dissolved. He also instructed the senior leadership to constitute a parliamentary board.

He slammed the government over the worsening economy and said Pakistan was dear to him. He reiterated that the only solution to the country’s problems was conducting immediate elections.

PTI senior leader Asad Umar briefed on party affairs while Babar Awan apprised on legal matters. Imran Khan reportedly instructed him that the reference against Chief Election Commissioner and ECP Member from Sindh should be heard immediately.

The senior leadership expressed displeasure on expanding the Punjab cabinet and inducting Khyaal Ahmed Castro as a provincial minister.

Sources revealed the party leaders expressed concerns on the political strategy of the PML-Q. However, Imran Khan assuaged the concerns and said they have faith in CM Punjab Chaudhry Perviaz Elahi who is standing with them.

Earlier today PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi addressed media after the meeting and said that Imran Khan determine  to dissolve the assemblies within a few days.

Qureshi said that Imran Khan had given a clear message to not take any steps against national interests. He added that the PTI chief was fully aware of the difficult phase for Pakistan.

He said fresh elections are the only solution to all problems. He said the PTI attempted to convince the incumbent government and even President Arif Alvi made efforts but no progress was made.

Imran Khan had announced that his party would quit all the assemblies and dissolve the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies where the assemblies hold power.

 

