Karachi: Dusty dry weather stirs a rise in allergies

KARACHI: With the outset of winter, the metropolitan city has been engirdled by dusty and dry weather causing allergic problems in the citizens.

The increase in environmental pollution has resulted in soaring respiratory diseases, fever, cough, cold, and pneumonia.

The health experts have issued a warning in this regard and said that people especially those with low immunity must stay indoors and advised that the citizens must remain cautious towards the conditions.

The experts also said that pollution in the air is highly affecting the health of the citizens and the most affectees are the elderly and children.

On the other hand, Karachi once again stands second on the list of most polluted cities in the world while Lahore is leading in the chart.



Air in Karachi was declared harmful to citizens’ health. The amount of polluted air in Karachi is a record 238 particulate meters.

Pertinently, 151 to 200 degrees of pollution is harmful to health. While pollution from 201 to 300 degrees is extremely harmful to health.

A rating greater than 301 indicates hazardous contamination.

