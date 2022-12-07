Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Karachi: Dusty dry weather stirs a rise in allergies
Karachi: Dusty dry weather stirs a rise in allergies

Karachi: Dusty dry weather stirs a rise in allergies

Articles
Advertisement
Karachi: Dusty dry weather stirs a rise in allergies
Advertisement
  • Karachi has been facing extreme dusty and dry weather resulting in spread od allergies
  • The increase in environmental pollution has resulted in soaring respiratory diseases, fever, cough, cold, and pneumonia
  • Karachi once again stands second on the list of most polluted cities in the world
Advertisement

KARACHI: With the outset of winter, the metropolitan city has been engirdled by dusty and dry weather causing allergic problems in the citizens.

The increase in environmental pollution has resulted in soaring respiratory diseases, fever, cough, cold, and pneumonia.

The health experts have issued a warning in this regard and said that people especially those with low immunity must stay indoors and advised that the citizens must remain cautious towards the conditions.

The experts also said that pollution in the air is highly affecting the health of the citizens and the most affectees are the elderly and children.

On the other hand, Karachi once again stands second on the list of most polluted cities in the world while Lahore is leading in the chart.

Advertisement
Air in Karachi was declared harmful to citizens’ health. The amount of polluted air in Karachi is a record 238 particulate meters.

Pertinently, 151 to 200 degrees of pollution is harmful to health. While pollution from 201 to 300 degrees is extremely harmful to health.

A rating greater than 301 indicates hazardous contamination.

Also Read

Punjab Govt imposes environmental emergency to control smog
Punjab Govt imposes environmental emergency to control smog

The smog in Lahore and other cities has increased to an alarming...

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
US donates $7.5mn worth medical oxygen supplies to Pakistan
US donates $7.5mn worth medical oxygen supplies to Pakistan
Finance Minister briefs president on economic situation
Finance Minister briefs president on economic situation
Suleman Shehbaz to return to Pakistan after four years
Suleman Shehbaz to return to Pakistan after four years
COAS Munir pays homage at mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam
COAS Munir pays homage at mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam
Khayal Ahmed Castro takes oath as provincial minister
Khayal Ahmed Castro takes oath as provincial minister
PDM is causing irreparable damage to country: Imran Khan
PDM is causing irreparable damage to country: Imran Khan
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story