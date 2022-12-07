Khayal Ahmed Castro takes oath as provincial minister

The Punjab government decided to expand the provincial government.

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of Punjab Assembly (MPA) Khayal Ahmad Castro has taken oath as the provincial minister.

The Punjab government decided to expand the provincial government by giving the portfolio of the ministry to Member Punjab Assembly Khayal Ahmed Castro.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman administered the oath of office to Khyal Ahmed Castro as the provincial minister.

In this regard, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi also attended the oath taking ceremony at Governor House.

Chief Minister and Governor Punjab also discussed matters of mutual interest and the current situation after oath taking ceremony.

Chief Secretary Muhammad Abdullah Khan Sumbal, Provincial Minister Basharat Ahmad Raja, Secretaries of various departments, and members of the Provincial Assembly were present on this occasion.

