  Khayal Ahmed Castro takes oath as provincial minister
Khayal Ahmed Castro takes oath as provincial minister

Khayal Ahmed Castro takes oath as provincial minister

Khayal Ahmed Castro takes oath as provincial minister

Khayal Ahmed Castro takes oath as provincial minister

  • The Punjab government decided to expand the provincial government.
  • Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman administered the oath of office to Khyal Ahmed Castro as the provincial minister.
  • Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi also attended the oath taking ceremony at Governor House.
LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of Punjab Assembly (MPA) Khayal Ahmad Castro has taken oath as the provincial minister.

The Punjab government decided to expand the provincial government by giving the portfolio of the ministry to Member Punjab Assembly Khayal Ahmed Castro.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman administered the oath of office to Khyal Ahmed Castro as the provincial minister.

In this regard, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi also attended the oath taking ceremony at Governor House.

Chief Minister and Governor Punjab also discussed matters of mutual interest and the current situation after oath taking ceremony.

Chief Secretary Muhammad Abdullah Khan Sumbal, Provincial Minister Basharat Ahmad Raja, Secretaries of various departments, and members of the Provincial Assembly were present on this occasion.

 

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed the government’s strong commitment to support all efforts that promote and uphold the principles of freedom of expression and free media.

He was addressing an event organized by Islamabad Journalist Safety Forum on the theme of the UN 10-year Plan of Action. The prime minister said his government believes that the freedom of expression is sacrosanct and will remain essential for development of democracy.

