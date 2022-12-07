Advertisement
LHC dismisses contempt case against Asad Umar

  • Justice Jawad Hassan heard contempt case against PTI leader Asad Umar.
  • Justice Jawad Hassan observed that the court allowed PTI to hold a long march and they are targeting the court and judges.
  • The PTI leader Asad said if he has crossed the line then he apologizes.
RAWALPINDI: Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench dismissed a contempt case against Secretary General Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI)  and former federal minister Asad Umar after he tendered an unconditional apology.

The Justice Jawad Hassan heard contempt case against PTI leader Asad Umar.

Former federal minister offered his unconditional apology and said that he respects the court and his aim was not to target the court or any judge.

At this Justice Hassan remarked that he has videos of Umar’s speech. “You are fully aware of what you said,” the bench remarked.

Justice Jawad Hassan observed that the court allowed PTI to hold a long march and they are targeting the court and judges.

The PTI leader Asad said if he has crossed the line then he apologizes.

After the unconditional apology, the court dismissed the contempt case against PTI leader Asad.

 

Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench served a contempt of court notice to the former federal minister Asad Umar.

The notice was served on the basis of Asad’s speeches to target the courts in November 26 rally. The court in its remarks said that power to penalize an individual who is involved in targeting the courts.

 

