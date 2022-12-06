KARACHI: Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has expedited efforts to pick the Karachi Administrator after reaching an agreement with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), BOL News reported.

Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah had said the next administrator would be from the MQM and the appointment will be made within a couple of days.

The development came after a PPP delegation met MQM leaders on Friday to discuss the political situation and forge a working relationship. The senior minister had assured that whomever the MQM-P picks would become the next administrator.

The MQM-P subsequently gave three names for the coveted spot – former MNA Abdul Waseem, Iftikhar Qaimkhani, and bureaucrat Saifur Rehman. However, it has not yet been decided who will be the next administrator.

Sources revealed that MQM has prepared a list of 20 government officials in consideration for the post. The party is likely to pick a name other than the three candidates and is considering officials in other circles.

It had been further revealed even after the name was given to the PPP, the decision on the appointment of the administrator Karachi has not yet been made. In view of the latest situation, Abdul Waseem is out of running for the post while efforts for Saifur Rehman have intensified, sources said.

It must also be mentioned that Kamran Tessori was not included in the names given by the MQM before being appointed to the post of Sindh Governor. An important decision regarding the key post is expected within December, sources said.

It was also earlier reported that despite assurances to hand over the post to the MQM, several PPP leaders disapproval of handing over the coveted post. It must also be mentioned that the Local Government (LG) are also scheduled to be held on January 15.

