Nine killed in Orakzai coal mine explosion

Nine killed in Orakzai coal mine explosion

Nine killed in Orakzai coal mine explosion

Nine killed in Orakzai coal mine explosion. Photo: Radio Pakistan

Nine mine workers died in a coal mine blast in Dowali area of lower Orakzai on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, the rescue operation has been completed and all the dead bodies have been recovered.

Orakzai Deputy Commissioner Adnan Farid said that 13 labourers were working in the mine when the incident took place and were subsequently trapped.

The DC said that rescue officials, local volunteers and the police rushed to the scene and managed to recover nine bodies. He said the remaining four were pulled out of the rubble and had been shifted to the KDA District Headquarters Hospital.

Kohat Division Commissioner Mehmood Aslam Wazir grieved for the lives lost in the incident and directed the officials concerned to provide immediate medical attention to the injured.

He ordered an immediate inquiry into the incident while also directing contractors to provide labourers with the latest equipment to ensure their safety. He warned that strict legal action would be taken against those found to be negligent.

“According to preliminary reports, the explosion occurred at a depth of 2,500 feet,” the commissioner said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep grief and sorrow over the live lost in the incident.

He also offered his condolence to the bereaved families and directed the relevant authorities to provide all possible medical treatment to the injured.

Coal deposits are found in the northwestern Orakzai district that sits on the Afghan border and mine accidents are common, mainly due to gas build-ups.

