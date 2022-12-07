Election Commission’s mission is to ensure transparency: CEC
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said Wednesday that there have been no differences between Imran Khan and Pervaiz Elahi.
He said that nation wants justice for the slain journalist Arshad Sharif adding that the sou moto by Supreme Court in this regard has been welcoming.
The PTI leader while giving an interview to BOL News said that the investigation should be carried out while keeping the revelations of the fact-finding report in front.
He said that the whole nation wants to see Arshad Sharif’s killers brought to justice.
Chaudhry further said that it has been saddening that they have bought the country to this extent.
The PTI leader also said that there have been no differences between Imran Khan and Pervaiz Elahi, only the difference is in opinion.
“Imran Khan has to decide on the dissolution of assemblies and he is determined to dissolve the assemblies by December if the elections aren’t announced.
While slamming the incumbent government he also remarked that most of the time 60% of the cabinet is busy travelling abroad.
