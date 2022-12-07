Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • No differences between Imran Khan and Pervaiz Elahi: Fawad Chaudhry
No differences between Imran Khan and Pervaiz Elahi: Fawad Chaudhry

No differences between Imran Khan and Pervaiz Elahi: Fawad Chaudhry

Articles
Advertisement
No differences between Imran Khan and Pervaiz Elahi: Fawad Chaudhry

PML-N, PPP is running away from elections: Fawad Chaudhry

Advertisement
  • PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that there have been no differences between Imran Khan and Pervaiz Elahi
  • Fawad Chaudhry said Wednesday that the nation wants justice for the slain journalist Arshad Sharif
  • He also appreciated sou moto by SC in Arshad Sharif murder case
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said Wednesday that there have been no differences between Imran Khan and Pervaiz Elahi.

He said that nation wants justice for the slain journalist Arshad Sharif adding that the sou moto by Supreme Court in this regard has been welcoming.

The PTI leader while giving an interview to BOL News said that the investigation should be carried out while keeping the revelations of the fact-finding report in front.

He said that the whole nation wants to see Arshad Sharif’s killers brought to justice.

Chaudhry further said that it has been saddening that they have bought the country to this extent.

Advertisement

The PTI leader also said that there have been no differences between Imran Khan and Pervaiz Elahi, only the difference is in opinion.

“Imran Khan has to decide on the dissolution of assemblies and he is determined to dissolve the assemblies by December if the elections aren’t announced.

While slamming the incumbent government he also remarked that most of the time 60% of the cabinet is busy travelling abroad.

Also Read

Election Commission’s mission is to ensure transparency: CEC
Election Commission’s mission is to ensure transparency: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner said the mission of ECP is to ensure transparency...

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
LHC dismisses contempt case against Asad Umar
LHC dismisses contempt case against Asad Umar
PTI is not making political mistake by dissolving assemblies: Asad Umar  
PTI is not making political mistake by dissolving assemblies: Asad Umar  
Arshad Sharif case: Fact-finding report says journalist killed as per plan
Arshad Sharif case: Fact-finding report says journalist killed as per plan
Air Ambulance Service to be launched on Arshad Sharif’s name   
Air Ambulance Service to be launched on Arshad Sharif’s name   
CNS message on 5th 'Maritime Security Workshop'
CNS message on 5th 'Maritime Security Workshop'
Karachi: Dusty dry weather stirs a rise in allergies
Karachi: Dusty dry weather stirs a rise in allergies
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story