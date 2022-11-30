Pakistan ambassador presents credentials to President Erdogan

The ambassador meet with President Erdogan at the Presidential Palace, Ankara.

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkiye Dr Yousaf Junaid presented his credentials to President Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The ambassador meet with President Erdogan in a dignified ceremony held at the Presidential Palace, Ankara.

He conveyed greetings and best wishes from the leadership of Pakistan for the government and people of Turkiye and discussed matters of mutual concern including follow-up actions of the successful visit of the prime minister in November.

President Erdogan stressed the exceptional nature of ties between the two brotherly countries and reiterated his support for further strengthening cooperation in diverse areas.

He also congratulated the people of both countries on the 75th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations.

Advertisement

During the discussion, the ambassador also expressed gratitude to Turkish leadership for standing with Pakistan in trials and tribulations and on matters of core interest.

He thanked President Erdogan for the prompt and meaningful assistance from Turkiye to Pakistan to deal with the devastation caused by the climate change-induced floods.

The ambassador highlighted that the government of Pakistan placed a premium on trade, economic cooperation and connectivity, which will continue to be his priority areas during his tenure in Turkiye.

Also Read Pakistan-Turkiye ties have transformed into strategic partnership: Hina Khar ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar says the...