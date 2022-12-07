PDM is causing irreparable damage to country: Imran Khan

Imran Khan has said that PDM is causing irreparable damage to the country

The members of the National and Provincial Assembly participating in the meeting have fully supported Imran Khan’s position

Imran Khan said that the industrial development of Pakistan during PTI’s time was the best

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has said that PDM is causing irreparable damage to the country by running away from the elections.

A consultative meeting of the members of the National and Provincial Assembly from Faisalabad was held today under the chairmanship of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The members of the National and Provincial Assembly participating in the meeting have fully supported Imran Khan’s position regarding the dissolution of the assembly and have said that the seats are Imran Khan’s trust and whenever Imran Khan orders they will leave the assemblies.

The members said that the defeat of PDM candidates in the by-elections has shown the future mood of the people.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan said that the industrial development of Pakistan during PTI’s time was the best. He said that the only solution to the country’s problems is immediate and transparent elections, but PDM is doing irreparable damage to the country by running away from the elections.

