  PM welcomes SC's suo moto on Arshad Sharif's murder
PM welcomes SC’s suo moto on Arshad Sharif’s murder

PM welcomes SC’s suo moto on Arshad Sharif’s murder

PM welcomes SC’s suo moto on Arshad Sharif’s murder

PM welcomes SC’s suo moto on Arshad Sharif’s murder

  • PM assured that the government would extend full cooperation to the Court.
  • “I welcome Supreme Court taking suo moto notice of the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif,” he said in a Twitter post.
  • Shehbaz Sharif mentioned that he had already written a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan for setting up a judicial commission to probe the murder.
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday welcome the suo moto notice taken by the Supreme Court on the killing of prominent journalist Arshad Sharif.

He assured that the government would extend full cooperation to the Court.

“I welcome Supreme Court taking suo moto notice of the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif,” he said in a Twitter post.

Shehbaz Sharif mentioned that he had already written a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan for setting up a judicial commission to probe the murder.

On other hand, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf(PTI) leadership has also welcomed the notice taken by the apex court and appreciated Supreme Court in this regard.

The journalist was killed in Kenya in the wee hours on October 23. The Kenyan police had claimed that the journalist was killed of mistaken identity while the family and the journalist community rejected the claims.

 

Arshad Sharif murder case: SC orders govt to register FIR by tonight
Arshad Sharif murder case: SC orders govt to register FIR by tonight

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan while taking sou moto of...

 

Earlier, Supreme Court of Pakistan headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial directed the government to register a first information report (FIR) by tonight.

The court also sought the inquiry report of the committee formed by the government to probe the killing of Arshad Sharif.

