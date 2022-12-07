Advertisement
  • MPA Rana Mashhood while talking to the media in Lahore said that the provincial government tried to bulldoze the Punjab Assembly session.
  • Rana Mashhood said that let Pakistan run according to the constitution and law.
  • He said Imran Khan should be arrested in funding case.
LAHORE: Senior Leader of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and Member Provincial Assembly Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan announced on Wednesday that the PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif is arriving in Pakistan soon.

MPA Rana Mashhood while talking to the media in Lahore said that the provincial government tried to bulldoze the Punjab Assembly session to hide the theft of Imran Khan’s watch.

He said that when the opposition raised their voice against PTI corruption and they were banned to attend sessions. He said PTI is an illegal party and wants to loot Pakistan. Rana Mashhood said that let Pakistan run according to the constitution and law.

He said PTI must be banned in funding cases and Imran Khan should be arrested now. He further said that Nawaz Sharif is arriving in Pakistan soon.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s son Suleman Shahbaz has decided to return to Pakistan.

Suleman Shehbaz has filed the petition in the Islamabad High Court(IHC) for protective bail through his lawyer.

Suleman Shehbaz through lawyer Amjad Pervez has requested in the IHC that he be granted two weeks of protective bail.

 

It should be noted that Suleman was declared proclaimed offender in the money laundering case against the Sharif family and the Lahore Accountability Court issued non-bailable arrest warrants for him.

