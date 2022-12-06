President Alvi condoles passing of former Chinese president

President Dr Arif Alvi paid a visit to the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi paid a visit to the Chinese Embassy on Tuesday to extend his heartfelt condolences over the passing of the former Chinese President Jiang Zemin.

While signing the condolence book, the president wrote that he was deeply saddened and grieved and his thoughts and sincere prayers were with the family, friends and people of China over the passing away of Mr Jiang Zemin, the former President of China and General Secretary of the Communist Party of China.

Expressing his condolence to Chinese Ambassador Mr Nong Rong, the president said that Mr Jiang Zemin was a remarkable leader, visionary and statesman, who promoted global peace and stability at bilateral, regional and international levels.

He said that the former president was a trusted friend of Pakistan who made invaluable contributions to strengthen the bilateral all-weather strategic cooperative friendship between the two countries and played a key role in further strengthening and cementing people-to-people relations.

He said that the time-tested friendship between Pakistan and China was based on exceptional trust, understanding, strategic communication and wide-ranging practical cooperation.

President Alvi expressed his gratitude on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan or the generous and meaningful Chinese support during the COVID-19 pandemic and during the devastating climate change-induced super floods which affected most parts of Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan was firmly committed to the successful completion of projects under CPEC, which reflected high-quality development and contributions to the socio-economic development of Pakistan’s remote areas.

He added that CPEC has transformed the economic landscape of Pakistan and expressed the hope that the early development of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) would serve as a catalyst for accelerating investment flows, and continued to remain a priority.

The president expressed his deepest condolences over the sad demise of the former Chinese President. He said in the fast-changing world, the role of China had assumed immense importance for global and regional economic and financial stability and lasting peace.

