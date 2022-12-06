PTI announces schedule of protest rallies against inflation

The schedule and details of the protest rallies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf(PTI) have been obtained by Bol News.

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has directed party workers and supporters of Lahore to hold protest rallies against inflation.

As per the schedule, the protest rallies will be started at 4 pm and demonstration will begin on December 7 and continue till December 17.

The schedule states that the first protest rally will be held in Hammad Azhar constituency, while the rally will be held in Karamat Khokhar on Thursday, Shafqat Mehmood constituency on Friday and Mian Aslam Iqbal constituency on Saturday, Akram Usman on Sunday, Nadeem Bara on Monday and rally will be taken out from Shabir Gujjar constituency on Tuesday.

Apart from this, rallies will be held from Murad Raas constituency on Wednesday, Zaheer Khokhar on Thursday, Sarfraz Khokhar on Friday, and Mian Mehmood-ul-Rashid on Saturday.

It should be noted that the decision to hold protest rallies on behalf of PTI has been made due to inflation, the deteriorating economic situation, and human rights violations.

Earlier, Chairman PTI and former Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the leaders of Lahore.

In the meeting, Imran Khan consulted the party leaders regarding the dissolution of the provincial assembly and ordered the assembly members of Lahore to hold protest rallies against inflation.

It was decided in the meeting that a rally will be held in one constituency of the city every day, the first rally will be held on December 7 in the Hamad Azhar constituency.