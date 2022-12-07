Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) launched its campaign “Election Karao MulkBachao” from Lahore on Wednesday.

The campaign started from PTI senior leader Hamad Azhar’s Constituency NA 126. A large number of people are participating in the rally, which aims to highlight the unbearable inflation, economic situation and human right violations by the imported government in the country.

The rallies on the instruction of the party Chairman Imran Khan are being taken out from different constituencies, which will continue from Dec 7 to 17.

Shukriya NA126! First rally of our #ElectionKaraoMulkBachao campaign being led by @Hammad_Azhar pic.twitter.com/QjEoUN5VOX — PTI (@PTIofficial) December 7, 2022

Earlier addressing a consultative meeting of the members of the National and Provincial Assembly from Faisalabad on Wednesday, former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has said that PDM is causing irreparable damage to the country by running away from the elections.

The members of the National and Provincial Assembly participating in the meeting have fully supported Imran Khan’s position regarding the dissolution of the assembly and have said that the seats are Imran Khan’s trust and whenever Imran Khan orders they will leave the assemblies.

The members said that the defeat of PDM candidates in the by-elections has shown the future mood of the people.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan said that the industrial development of Pakistan during PTI’s time was the best. He said that the only solution to the country’s problems is immediate and transparent elections, but PDM is doing irreparable damage to the country by running away from the elections.