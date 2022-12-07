Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • PTI launches campaign ‘Election Karao Mulk Bachao’ from Lahore
PTI launches campaign ‘Election Karao Mulk Bachao’ from Lahore

PTI launches campaign ‘Election Karao Mulk Bachao’ from Lahore

Articles
Advertisement
PTI launches campaign ‘Election Karao Mulk Bachao’ from Lahore

PTI launches campaign ‘Election Karao Mulk Bachao’ from Lahore on Wednesday. Image: File

Advertisement

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) launched its campaign “Election Karao  MulkBachao” from Lahore on Wednesday.

The campaign started from PTI senior leader Hamad Azhar’s Constituency NA 126. A large number of people are participating in the rally, which aims to highlight the unbearable inflation, economic situation and human right violations by the imported government in the country.
The rallies on the instruction of the party Chairman Imran Khan are being taken out from different constituencies, which will continue from Dec 7 to 17.

Earlier addressing a consultative meeting of the members of the National and Provincial Assembly from Faisalabad on Wednesday, former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has said that PDM is causing irreparable damage to the country by running away from the elections.

Also Read

PTI is not making political mistake by dissolving assemblies: Asad Umar  
PTI is not making political mistake by dissolving assemblies: Asad Umar  

Former federal minister Asad Umar while talking to the media in Rawalpindi...

The members of the National and Provincial Assembly participating in the meeting have fully supported Imran Khan’s position regarding the dissolution of the assembly and have said that the seats are Imran Khan’s trust and whenever Imran Khan orders they will leave the assemblies.

The members said that the defeat of PDM candidates in the by-elections has shown the future mood of the people.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Imran Khan said that the industrial development of Pakistan during PTI’s time was the best. He said that the only solution to the country’s problems is immediate and transparent elections, but PDM is doing irreparable damage to the country by running away from the elections.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Finance Minister briefs president on economic situation
Finance Minister briefs president on economic situation
Suleman Shehbaz to return to Pakistan after four years
Suleman Shehbaz to return to Pakistan after four years
COAS Munir pays homage at mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam
COAS Munir pays homage at mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam
Khayal Ahmed Castro takes oath as provincial minister
Khayal Ahmed Castro takes oath as provincial minister
PDM is causing irreparable damage to country: Imran Khan
PDM is causing irreparable damage to country: Imran Khan
Smog: Lahore schools, pvt offices to remain close three days a week
Smog: Lahore schools, pvt offices to remain close three days a week
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story