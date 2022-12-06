Punjab Govt imposes environmental emergency to control smog

Advertisement
  • The smog in Lahore and other cities has increased to an alarming extent.
  •  Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said that a ban has been imposed on burning crop residue across Punjab.
  • He assured that the officers of the department of protection, environment, transport, industries, and administration will go to the field and assess the situation.
KARACHI: Punjab Government has imposed an environmental emergency in Lahore following the alarming rise in smog in the city and its suburban areas.

Lahore has been declared a disaster because of the increasing smog. The smog in Lahore and other cities has also increased to an alarming extent.

Keeping the situation in mind, the Punjab government has imposed an environmental emergency in Lahore to control the smog.

Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said that a ban has been imposed on burning crop residue across Punjab, which will be dealt with indiscriminately against the violators. He said indiscriminate legal action against smoke-emitting vehicles will also continue.

CM Punjab further said that farmers will be provided with a modern harvester “Hepper Seed” to dispose of crop residues and also the transition of all brick kilns to zigzag technology is being ensured.

Parvez Elahi said that while instructing the anti-smog squad to regularly check the vehicles emitting smoke in the city, he said that the anti-smog squad will also ensure the checking of vehicles at the entrances of the city.

 

He assured that the officers of the Department of Protection, Environment, Transport, Industries, and Administration will go to the field and assess the situation.

