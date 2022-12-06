ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Jammiat-e-Ulema Islam (F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman have agreed to politically fight the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) at every level.

Fazlur Rehman called on the prime minister in Islamabad on Tuesday. Fazl and Shehbaz discussed the overall national and political situation of the country during the meeting.

Fazlur said that no pressure from the threat of Imran Khan would be accepted, adding that assemblies’ dissolvers should first deal with their own internal distractions.

The JUI-F chief said that neither early elections would be held nor accept any pressure.

The both leaders expressed their satisfaction over the political situation of the Punjab and agreed to call the PDM meeting soon.

They maintained that the national government was fully focusing on the affairs of the economy and would give relief to the nation shortly.

On the other hand, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on 5th December initiated steps to remove Imran Khan as chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The election commission took the action after disqualifying Imran Khan from his National Assembly seat in October in the Toshakhana reference against him.

In this regard, the ECP scheduled the hearing to remove Imran Khan from the PTI chairmanship on December 13.

The electoral watchdog sent a notice for the removal of Imran Khan as the chairman of PTI and summoned him on Dec 13.

PTI General Secretary Asad Umar confirmed receiving the notice. He said the party will write a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja to inquire about the reason for sending a notice.

He said they would challenge the legitimacy of the notice, adding that the ECP had no authority to remove Imran Khan as party chairman.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear the appeal against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) verdict in the Toshakhana case on December 8.

The court accepted the PTI’s chief application for an early hearing of the appeal. IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the plea of PTI seeking a hearing into the appeal on a daily basis.

The PTI had challenged the verdict of ECP in the Toshakhana scandal in which former prime minister Imran Khan had been disqualified. The PTI chief was accused of not declaring the sale of gifts received from the gift depository in his documents submitted to the election commission.

The IHC bench had earlier observed that Imran Khan was only disqualified from his seat and has not been barred from contesting future elections following the ECP verdict in the Toshakhana reference.

He urged the court to suspend the operation of the impugned order of the ECP and restrain further proceeding by ECP or its behest till final disposal of the petition.