Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Smog: Lahore schools, pvt offices to remain close three days a week
Smog: Lahore schools, pvt offices to remain close three days a week

Smog: Lahore schools, pvt offices to remain close three days a week

Articles
Advertisement
Smog: Lahore schools, pvt offices to remain close three days a week

Punjab Govt imposes environmental emergency to control smog

Advertisement
  • Schools, offices to remain close for three days weekly amid intensifying smog
  • The Punjab government on Wednesday issued a notice for schools and private offices to remain close thrice a week
  • As the smog condition has been worsening in Lahore, the move was announced by the Lahore High Court (LHC)
Advertisement

LAHORE: Amid the intensifying smog in Lahore, a notification has been issued for a three-day off in the province weekly.

The Punjab government on Wednesday issued a notice for schools and private offices to remain close thrice a week (Friday and Saturday).

As the smog condition has been worsening in Lahore, the move was announced by the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Prvincial Disaster Management Association (PDMA) issued the notice saying that the staff may continue to work from home. “All private offices being operated by companies, private sector entities and other individuals, within the territorial limits of Lahore Metropolitan Corporation, shall remain closed on every Friday, and Saturday, with effect from 07.12.2022 until 15.01.2023. However, their staff may work from home,” stated the PDMA notification.

Meanwhile, all private and government schools of District Lahore will remain close for three days weekly.

Advertisement

“In compliance with the directions of Hon’ble Lahore High Court, Lahore, in Writ Petition No. 227807/ 2018 vide order dated 02-12-2022, it is notified that owing to prevailing SMOG condition, all Public & Private Schools in District Lahore shall remain closed on every Friday & Saturday, in addition to the weekly holiday on Sunday till further orders,” stated the notification issued by School Education Department.

Pertinently, with the outset of winter, the areas of northern Punjab come under a thick layer of fog affecting the daily life.

Also Read

CJP orders new JIT to probe murder of Arshad Sharif
CJP orders new JIT to probe murder of Arshad Sharif

CJP orders new JIT formation in Arshad Sharif case The court also...

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
US donates $7.5mn worth medical oxygen supplies to Pakistan
US donates $7.5mn worth medical oxygen supplies to Pakistan
Finance Minister briefs president on economic situation
Finance Minister briefs president on economic situation
Suleman Shehbaz to return to Pakistan after four years
Suleman Shehbaz to return to Pakistan after four years
COAS Munir pays homage at mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam
COAS Munir pays homage at mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam
Khayal Ahmed Castro takes oath as provincial minister
Khayal Ahmed Castro takes oath as provincial minister
PDM is causing irreparable damage to country: Imran Khan
PDM is causing irreparable damage to country: Imran Khan
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story