LAHORE: Amid the intensifying smog in Lahore, a notification has been issued for a three-day off in the province weekly.

The Punjab government on Wednesday issued a notice for schools and private offices to remain close thrice a week (Friday and Saturday).

As the smog condition has been worsening in Lahore, the move was announced by the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Prvincial Disaster Management Association (PDMA) issued the notice saying that the staff may continue to work from home. “All private offices being operated by companies, private sector entities and other individuals, within the territorial limits of Lahore Metropolitan Corporation, shall remain closed on every Friday, and Saturday, with effect from 07.12.2022 until 15.01.2023. However, their staff may work from home,” stated the PDMA notification.

Meanwhile, all private and government schools of District Lahore will remain close for three days weekly.

“In compliance with the directions of Hon’ble Lahore High Court, Lahore, in Writ Petition No. 227807/ 2018 vide order dated 02-12-2022, it is notified that owing to prevailing SMOG condition, all Public & Private Schools in District Lahore shall remain closed on every Friday & Saturday, in addition to the weekly holiday on Sunday till further orders,” stated the notification issued by School Education Department.

Pertinently, with the outset of winter, the areas of northern Punjab come under a thick layer of fog affecting the daily life.

