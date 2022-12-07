Suleman Shehbaz to return to Pakistan after four years

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s son Suleman Shehbaz has ended his self-imposed exile in London and left to return to Pakistan after four years.

Suleman Shahbaz, along with his wife and children, arrived in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah and will reach Pakistan on Saturday.

Suleman Shehbaz came to London after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) lodged cases against him before the 2018 general elections.

He was named in several corruption cases along with his father Shehbaz Sharif, brother Hamza Shehbaz and other family members.

He was accused of money laundering and misuse of public office by former Accountability Adviser Mirza Shahzad Akbar. He was investigated by the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) but was given a clean chit after two years of investigation.

Advertisement

Suleman claims he was forced to leave Pakistan after fake cases were lodged against him to support the new political system.

In a statement from Saudi Arabia, Suleman Shehbaz said no one wants to leave the homeland and live in exile but he did not expect to receive justice.

He said the false cases against him were the worst example of political opposition. He said there was no truth in the cases made by NAB and the Assets Recovery Unit (ARU).

“These cases were the worst example of political victimization. There was no truth or evidence of corruption in the cases formed by NAB under the former chairman Javed Iqbal and the Assets Recovery Unit.”

He was former NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal was blackmailed to make cases against his family. He said the NAB was threatened that he will be dismissed if he did not lodge fake cases.

“The former NAB chairman was blackmailed through a relationship scandal and scandalous videos by the previous regime in order to frame cases against me and my family.”

Advertisement

“He was told that he would be kicked out of the job if he didn’t frame these cases to provide non-stop lies to the media to assassinate our character. We will never wish this kind of cruelty to even our worst enemies in politics.”

He said state resources were used indiscriminately to make cases against him in Pakistan and UK. He was the ARU was formed with the sole purpose of hounding them through media trials and false cases but failed miserably because there was no corruption.

The National Crime Agency started an investigation in 2019 by freezing the assets of Shahbaz Sharif and Suleman Shahbaz.

The NCA completed two years of investigations and told the court that it had found no evidence that the allegations were true. After the investigation was finished, the assets were unfrozen without further action.

Advertisement

Also Read Court declares Suleman Shehbaz proclaimed offender LAHORE: A special court (central-I) on Friday declared Suleman Shehbaz, younger son...