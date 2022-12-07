US donates $7.5mn worth medical oxygen supplies to Pakistan

Advertisement
US government donated $7.5 million worth of medical oxygen supplies

  • US government donated $7.5 million worth of medical oxygen supplies
  • Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel thanked US for the support
  • The support will provide training to 163 hospitals throughout Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: The United States government donated $7.5 million worth of medical oxygen supplies to the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination.

The support was received through the US Agency for International Development (USAID). It will also provide training to 163 hospitals throughout Pakistan to increase their capability to treat patients suffering from severe COVID-19 and other lung conditions.

The US government support was received by the Federal Health Minister, Abdul Qadir Patel, in a ceremony at the Ministry of National Health Services in Islamabad.

In his remarks, Patel thanked the US government for their continued support during COVID-19 and especially during the recent floods. He said these efforts reflect the strong bilateral relations between the two countries.

Addressing the Ministry of Health officials at the ceremony, Ambassador Donald Blome remarked that the donation is not just about COVID-19 but an investment into Pakistan’s long-term health system.

“This assistance – which started at the very outset of COVID, continued throughout the pandemic, and is now addressing the lasting effects of the floods on health – is a prime example of the long history of US assistance to Pakistan.

“The United States was there at the beginning, and we will continue to find ways to support Pakistan as it recovers and rebuilds from disasters – whether that is a global pandemic like COVID-19 or a flooding disaster like Pakistan has just experienced.”

The US government donation provides thousands of essential supplies and equipment for oxygen therapy that the Ministry of Health requested.

The US government will also develop a web-based information system that will allow real-time surveillance of patient oxygen levels, as well as strengthen Pakistan’s medical oxygen systems,

The technical assistance provided will train public-sector staff working at intensive-care units on effectively using the equipment.

 

 

