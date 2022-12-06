World looking for morality based world instead of cooperation based on vested interests: President

President Dr. Arif Alvi made these remarks in in the inaugural ceremony of 1st Pakistani-Polish International Scientific Conference organized by the FUUAST.

He said that the borders have now became irrelevant because the challenges are going to be cross borders.

President Dr. Arif Alvi said that the effects of climate change are also cross borders.

Advertisement

KARACHI: President Dr. Arif Alvi said that the world at the moment is looking for some kind of morality based world order instead of cooperation based upon vested interests.

President Dr. Arif Alvi made these remarks in in the inaugural ceremony of 1st Pakistani-Polish International Scientific Conference organized by the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology – FUUAST’s department of International Relations here at Governor House here.

He said that the borders have now became irrelevant because the challenges are going to be cross borders, therefore, the approach should also be adopted accordingly.

Talking of the impacts of global warming, President Dr. Arif Alvi said that the effects of climate change are also cross borders.

Dr. Arif Alvi said that the cooperation in present times is no longer dependent on travel documents like visa because nowadays people stay in one country while they work in other one.

Advertisement

He appreciated FUUAST for organizing the event and said that conference theme “Pakistan-Poland Relations: Challenges & Opportunities in the Changing World Order”, is also very important”.

President Dr. Arif Alvi appreciated the efforts of FUUAST’s IR department for organizing such knowledge sharing and collaborative platforms for the students and academicians of the country.

He also applauded the efforts of FUUAST’s IR department for organizing this important conference.

Speaking about the growth of Information Technology sector, he said that the IT sector has proved that even any small company can also make a big impact.

Earlier, in his welcome address, sharing details of 1st Pakistani-Polish International Scientific Conference, Chairman IR Department Dr. Asghar Ali Dashti said the conference will be held on December 6-7 at IBA city campus Karachi.

Advertisement

Also Read England cricket tour would go a long way to strengthen ties: PM ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated England cricket team after defeating Pakistan...

Acting Vice Chancellor FUUAST, Prof Dr. Mohammad Ziauddin expressed gratitude to the President Dr. Arif Alvi for gracing the opening ceremony 1st Pakistani-Polish International Scientific Conference with his presence.