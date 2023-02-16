Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
31 coronavirus cases reported in Pakistan

31 coronavirus cases reported in Pakistan

Articles
Advertisement
31 coronavirus cases reported in Pakistan

31 coronavirus cases reported in Pakistan

Advertisement
  • 4,890 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.
  • One patient died due to the coronavirus in the country.
  • Condition of nine patients infected is said to be critical.
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: As many as 31 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Pakistan in the last 24 hours while one patient has died.

According to the details, the National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad said 4,890 COVID-19 tests have been conducted during the last 24 hours according to which the rate of positive cases of the coronavirus was 0.63 percent.

However, one patient died due to COVID-19 during the last 24 hours and currently, the condition of nine patients infected with Coronavirus is said to be critical across the country.

On the other hand, several cases of the new variant of Coronavirus have been reported in Pakistan, which is related to different cities in Pakistan.

In this regard, infectious disease experts said that the XBB variant that surfaced in Pakistan is the same case reported in China.

Also Read

Covid-19: 22 new cases emerge, no death reported
Covid-19: 22 new cases emerge, no death reported

22 new Covid-19 cases reported across country No death was reported in...

Advertisement

He said that new variants of Omicron will continue to appear and replace older variants, and each new variant will be more active than the previous one and spread rapidly compared with the previous one.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Coronavirus News, Health News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Historical launch of Pakistani herbal seeds into outer space praised
Historical launch of Pakistani herbal seeds into outer space praised
JSMU welcomes new batches of MBBS and BDS
JSMU welcomes new batches of MBBS and BDS
Supplements with Protein: Understanding the facts and busting the most common myths
Supplements with Protein: Understanding the facts and busting the most common myths
Covid-19: 22 new cases emerge, no death reported
Covid-19: 22 new cases emerge, no death reported
Pakistan Army's SAR team continues rescue operation in Turkey  
Pakistan Army's SAR team continues rescue operation in Turkey  
SHC orders PIA to ensure provision of drugs to retired staff
SHC orders PIA to ensure provision of drugs to retired staff
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story