31 coronavirus cases reported in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: As many as 31 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Pakistan in the last 24 hours while one patient has died.

According to the details, the National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad said 4,890 COVID-19 tests have been conducted during the last 24 hours according to which the rate of positive cases of the coronavirus was 0.63 percent.

However, one patient died due to COVID-19 during the last 24 hours and currently, the condition of nine patients infected with Coronavirus is said to be critical across the country.

On the other hand, several cases of the new variant of Coronavirus have been reported in Pakistan, which is related to different cities in Pakistan.

In this regard, infectious disease experts said that the XBB variant that surfaced in Pakistan is the same case reported in China.

He said that new variants of Omicron will continue to appear and replace older variants, and each new variant will be more active than the previous one and spread rapidly compared with the previous one.