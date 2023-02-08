Advertisement
  • 8 people including ASI injured in terrorists attack in North Waziristan
  • A group of terrorists attacked the house of a policeman.
  • Family of the ASI bravely fought and forced terrorists to flee.
  • The injured were moved to the nearby hospital.
PESHAWAR: As many as eight people sustained injuries when unidentified terrorists attacked the house of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ameenullah in North Waziristan.

As per details, a group of terrorists attacked the house of a policeman in the Danday Syedkhel area of North Waziristan. The family of the ASI bravely fought the terrorists and forced them to flee.

In the exchange of fire with the terrorists’  eight people including women and ASI Ameenullah got injured.

The injured were moved to the nearby hospital.

On the other hand, city police night foiled a terror attack at law enforcers at Gomal Bazar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Tank city.

According to details, some police officials in KP’s Tank came under a gun attack by a group of heavily armed terrorists. However, police claimed that the attack had been foiled by responding befittingly.

In the statement, the law enforcers stated no casualties occurred during the exchange of fire while an operation has been launched in the area to arrest the suspects.

Also Read

Policeman martyred, two others injured as terrorists attack house of PTI MPA in DI Khan
Policeman martyred, two others injured as terrorists attack house of PTI MPA in DI Khan

A policeman was martyred and two other cops were injured when terrorists...

Meanwhile, Inspector-General (IG) KP called SHO Gomal Police Station and lauded the ‘bravery’ of law enforcers. He also announced Rs50,000 and certificates for the officers – involved in foiling the attack.

