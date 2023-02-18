Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Asif berates Najam Sethi for being okay with attack on security forces
Asif berates Najam Sethi for being okay with attack on security forces

Asif berates Najam Sethi for being okay with attack on security forces

Articles
Advertisement
Asif berates Najam Sethi for being okay with attack on security forces

Asif berates Najam Sethi for being okay with attack on security forces

Advertisement
  • Asif said Najam Sethi was comparing forces with PSL
  • The tweet was reportedly later deleted by Najam Sethi
  • “Our elites are only concerned about personal interest.”
Advertisement

KARACHI: Quoting a tweet of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Najam Sethi, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif lambasted him for expressing satisfaction with attack on security forces.

In a tweet, which was reportedly later deleted, Najam Sethi said, “The TTP have said they will only target State Security Establishmetn because various “deals” have broken down. There is no threat to the PSL. It will go on.”

Khawaja Asif said Najam Sethi was comparing the state security establishment with the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He wanted to say that attacking the security forces was fine but attacking the PSL was wrong. He wondered that the person holding top seat of an important state institute had no sanctity for the lives of army and police personnel.

Advertisement

Also Read

CCTV of terrorists carrying weapons at police chief office surfaces
CCTV of terrorists carrying weapons at police chief office surfaces

Armed terrorists took position on the first floor footage shows the terrorists...

“This person is comparing the state security establishment with the PSL. He wants to say that attacking the security establishment is halal and it is forbidden to attack the PSL. There is no sanctity for the lives of our army and police. He is satisfied that the PSL is safe.

“Our elites are only concerned about their personal interest. National security and precious lives are disposable (for them,” he tweeted.

Below his tweet, people are reminding Asif that he is in the government and his government could take action against Najam Sethi.

Ostensibly, Najam Sethi had tweeted this after the attack on the Karachi police chief office.

Advertisement

A closed circuit TV camera (CCTV) footage has surfaced in which three terrorists laced with weapons can be seen at the Karachi police chief office, Bol News reported on Saturday.

The armed terrorists took position on the first floor of the Karachi Police Office (KPO). The footage shows that the terrorists were carrying big weapons and bags with them.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of police on Saturday arrested two suspects in the case pertaining to attack on the police chief’s office in Karachi, Bol News reported.

Police sources said the CTD arrested two suspects in raids that were carried out during night. The sources said the showroom, from where the vehicle was taken and on which the terrorists travelled to the office, had been sealed.

They said the showroom owner was also arrested from behind the Malir Court. “The suspects who could have possibly been in contact with the terrorists are being detained from the suburban areas of the megalopolis,” they said.

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
CEC replies to President’s letter, objects to ‘choice of words’
CEC replies to President’s letter, objects to ‘choice of words’
Two arrested in case pertaining to attack on Karachi police chief office
Two arrested in case pertaining to attack on Karachi police chief office
FIA summons PTI’s Farrukh Habib over corruption allegations
FIA summons PTI’s Farrukh Habib over corruption allegations
Maryam says remnants of Gen Faiz still backing Imran
Maryam says remnants of Gen Faiz still backing Imran
Suspected female suicide bomber arrested in Quetta
Suspected female suicide bomber arrested in Quetta
Bilawal for capacity building of Afghanistan to counter terrorism
Bilawal for capacity building of Afghanistan to counter terrorism
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story