Asif berates Najam Sethi for being okay with attack on security forces

Asif said Najam Sethi was comparing forces with PSL

The tweet was reportedly later deleted by Najam Sethi

“Our elites are only concerned about personal interest.”

KARACHI: Quoting a tweet of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Najam Sethi, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif lambasted him for expressing satisfaction with attack on security forces.

In a tweet, which was reportedly later deleted, Najam Sethi said, “The TTP have said they will only target State Security Establishmetn because various “deals” have broken down. There is no threat to the PSL. It will go on.”

Khawaja Asif said Najam Sethi was comparing the state security establishment with the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He wanted to say that attacking the security forces was fine but attacking the PSL was wrong. He wondered that the person holding top seat of an important state institute had no sanctity for the lives of army and police personnel.

یہ شخص سٹیٹ سیکورٹی اسٹیبلشمنٹ کاموازنہPSL سے کر رہا ھے.کہنےکامطلب ھے سیکورٹی اسٹیبلشمنٹ پہ حملہ حلال ھےاور PSL پہ حرام. یہ ھماری فوج اور پولیس کی جانوں کوئ حرمت نہیں اطمینان ھے PSL محفوظ ھے.یہ ھےھماری اشرافیہ صرف اپنا مفاد عزیز ھےقومی سلامتی اور قیمتی جانیں ڈسپوزیبل ھیں pic.twitter.com/iBBgkzZRis — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) February 18, 2023

“This person is comparing the state security establishment with the PSL. He wants to say that attacking the security establishment is halal and it is forbidden to attack the PSL. There is no sanctity for the lives of our army and police. He is satisfied that the PSL is safe.

“Our elites are only concerned about their personal interest. National security and precious lives are disposable (for them,” he tweeted.

Below his tweet, people are reminding Asif that he is in the government and his government could take action against Najam Sethi.

Ostensibly, Najam Sethi had tweeted this after the attack on the Karachi police chief office.

A closed circuit TV camera (CCTV) footage has surfaced in which three terrorists laced with weapons can be seen at the Karachi police chief office, Bol News reported on Saturday.

The armed terrorists took position on the first floor of the Karachi Police Office (KPO). The footage shows that the terrorists were carrying big weapons and bags with them.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of police on Saturday arrested two suspects in the case pertaining to attack on the police chief’s office in Karachi, Bol News reported.

Police sources said the CTD arrested two suspects in raids that were carried out during night. The sources said the showroom, from where the vehicle was taken and on which the terrorists travelled to the office, had been sealed.

They said the showroom owner was also arrested from behind the Malir Court. “The suspects who could have possibly been in contact with the terrorists are being detained from the suburban areas of the megalopolis,” they said.

