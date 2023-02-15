Advertisement
  • Imran Khan cases: ATC rejects bail, Banking court summons in person
Imran Khan cases: ATC rejects bail, Banking court summons in person

Imran Khan cases: ATC rejects bail, Banking court summons in person

Imran Khan cases: ATC rejects bail, Banking court summons in person
  • Imran Khan summoned by ATC and Banking court today
  • ATC summons Khan in case pertaining to protest outside ECP
  • Banking court summoned PTI chief in funding case
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s bail plea in protect outside ECP case has been rejected by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) while he has also been summoned today by a banking court in the funding case.

As per details, the PTI chief has been directed to appear in the court today by 3:30 while ATC summoned him to appear in person rejecting the exemption plea.

ATC directed Imran Khan to appear in person by 1:30 pm. upon failing to appear, PTI chief’s bail plea was rejected.

Separately, during the hearing in banking court, Special prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi maintained that Imran Khan is not cooperating in the case and demanded that his bail plea should be rejected.

“Imran Khan does not have any serious health issues, he has minor leg strain and inflammation,” the prosecutor added.

After hearing the arguments of the parties, Judge Rukhshanda Shaheen rejected Imran Khan’s request for exemption from attendance and ordered him to appear in court at 3:30 p.m.

The court also said that in case of the non-appearance of Imran Khan the bail will be cancelled.

