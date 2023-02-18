Advertisement
  • CCTV of terrorists carrying weapons at police chief office surfaces
CCTV of terrorists carrying weapons at police chief office surfaces

CCTV of terrorists carrying weapons at police chief office surfaces

CCTV of terrorists carrying weapons at police chief office surfaces

CCTV of terrorists carrying weapons at police chief office surfaces

  • Armed terrorists took position on the first floor
  • footage shows the terrorists were carrying big weapons
  • Earlier, CTD arrested two suspects in the case
KARACHI: A closed circuit TV camera (CCTV) footage has surfaced in which three terrorists laced with weapons can be seen at the Karachi police chief office, Bol News reported on Saturday.

The armed terrorists took position on the first floor of the Karachi Police Office (KPO). The footage shows that the terrorists were carrying big weapons and bags with them.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of police on Saturday arrested two suspects in the case pertaining to attack on the police chief’s office in Karachi, Bol News reported.

Police sources said the CTD arrested two suspects in raids that were carried out during night. The sources said the showroom, from where the vehicle was taken and on which the terrorists travelled to the office, had been sealed.

They said the showroom owner was also arrested from behind the Malir Court. “The suspects who could have possibly been in contact with the terrorists are being detained from the suburban areas of the megalopolis,” they said.

The suspects reached the target by travelling on Mubarak Shaheed Road. The sources said footages of the routes towards the Karachi police office were obtained and the investigation agencies had started the geo-fencing process.

