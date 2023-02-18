CEC replies to President’s letter, objects to ‘choice of words’

ECP replied to a letter by President Arif Alvi to discuss election date

CEC said ECP is not empowered to announce the date of elections

CEC objected to President’s ‘choice of words ’against constitutional bodies

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has replied to a letter by President Arif Alvi summoning the Chief Election Commissioner for an urgent meeting on the general elections.

President Alvi had written to the ECP and urged ensuring that both provincial and national general elections are held within the constitutionally mandated time.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja responded to the President’s letter stating that the primary responsibility of the election commission is conducting elections which it endeavours to discharge without “fear or intimidation”.

CEC Raja also mentioned the president and governor’s authority under the Constitution, while also mentioning the commission has been fulfilling its job.

The letter said it was the constitutional duty of the election commission to organise and conduct elections under Article 218(3) of the Constitution.

He added that the Constitution does not empower the commission to fix a date for a general election to an assembly in case of dissolution.

In case of dissolution of the National Assembly, the President is bound to give the date of election. In case of dissolution of the provincial election, the Governor is bound to give the election date, it maintained.

The letter said the ECP fulfilled its obligations by holding by-elections to the Senate, National Assembly and provincial assemblies within time and the commission did not hesitate to announce the date of such elections,.

It added that the Elections Act, 2017 also does not confer powers on the commission to announce a poll date except in Senate elections and all by-elections.

He said that the ECP had approached the governors of both provinces — Punjab’s Baligh-ur-Rehman and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Haji Ghulam Ali — for setting a date for provincial elections on January 24 and issued reminders on January 29.

CEC Raja said the LHC had directed the ECP to hold a consultative meeting with Punjab’s governor and fix a date for the polls after the PTI and others filed a petition.

A three-member delegation met Governor Punjab on February 14 but he refused to give election date and filed an application in the court.

He said the ECP decided to file an application in the LHC seeking further guidance after a meeting with the governor. However, the office of the registrar objected to the application and declared it not “maintainable.”

He said the commission has filed an intra-court appeal and challenged the judgment of the Lahore High Court on the grounds that the Constitution and law do not provide any consultation by the commission with the governor.

The letter concluded that the President is the head of all constitutional posts. “It is hoped that the President will choose better words for the constitutional posts,” the letter added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab and KP assemblies were dissolved on January 14 and January 18, respectively. The ECP has not yet announced the election date.

