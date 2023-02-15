Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • CJP directs ECP to implement LHC orders on Punjab polls date  
CJP directs ECP to implement LHC orders on Punjab polls date  

CJP directs ECP to implement LHC orders on Punjab polls date  

Articles
Advertisement
CJP directs ECP to implement LHC orders on Punjab polls date  

CJP directs ECP to implement LHC orders on Punjab polls date  

Advertisement
  • ECP delegation met with Punjab Governor on the issue.
  • Governor directed the ECP to seek further clarity in this regard.
  • Justice Ayesha Malik asked why the ECP was consulting with governor.
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to implement the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) orders on general elections in Punjab.

The directives were issued by the Supreme Court when it took up the petition of the Punjab Assembly lawmakers that were de-seated for not towing the party lines.

The petition was dismissed as the petitioner informed the bench that it was inadmissible following the dissolution of the assembly.

At the outset of the hearing, CJP Umar Ata Bandial observed that the issue of restoring the dissident lawmakers was over as the assembly had been dissolved.

The CJP then asked the Election Commission what it was doing on the directives issued by the high court to give a date for the elections.

At this, ECP’s director-general of law told the bench that a delegation of the commission had met Punjab Governor Baligh Ur Rehman on the issue a day earlier. He added that the governor had directed the ECP to seek further clarity in this regard.

Advertisement

“The legal way has to be taken by the governor or the Election Commission?” asked CJP. The ECP official said that it was the governor’s domain.

At that point, Justice Ayesha Malik interjected and asked why the ECP was consulting with the governor.

“Does the Constitution make it liable for the ECP to consult the governor before the elections?” she asked.

Meanwhile, CJP Bandial told the ECP counsel that the high court had asked them to hold elections and they should implement its order.

To this, ECP’s DG law informed the bench that the court had also directed them to consult with the governor.

“If the high court has given this order then follow it,” remarked CJP Bandial and disposed of the plea.

Advertisement

Also Read

Punjab governor, ECP fail to announce election schedule despite LHC order
Punjab governor, ECP fail to announce election schedule despite LHC order

LAHORE: A meeting between Punjab Governor and the Election Commission of Pakistan...

Earlier, the high court had directed the commission to ensure that polls in Punjab are held within 90 days.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Court News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Virtual talks between Pakistan, IMF postponed till tomorrow
Virtual talks between Pakistan, IMF postponed till tomorrow
LHC adjourns hearing of Imran’s protective bail plea till tomorrow  
LHC adjourns hearing of Imran’s protective bail plea till tomorrow  
Copy of Finance Supplementary Bill laid in Senate
Copy of Finance Supplementary Bill laid in Senate
Govt trying to cure cancer with disprin: Imran
Govt trying to cure cancer with disprin: Imran
Quake in Turkey & Syria live update: Toll rises to over 37,000
Quake in Turkey & Syria live update: Toll rises to over 37,000
Live update Mini-budget: Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2023 presented in National Assembly
Live update Mini-budget: Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2023 presented in National Assembly
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story