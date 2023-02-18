CM Sindh offers funeral prayer of KPO attack martyred

The Namaz-e-Jinaza and funeral service were held at CPO.

Chief Minister met with the family members of the martyrs.

CM also offered Namaz-e-Jinaza of Rangers Sub-Inspector Taimur.

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah offered Namaz-e-Jinaza of two police constables, Ghulam Abbas Leghari, and Mohammad Saeed and attended the funeral service of sweeper Ajmal Masih who laid their lives while fighting against the terrorists who attacked Karachi Police Office (KPO) on Friday evening.

The Namaz-e-Jinaza and funeral service were held at Central Police Office (CPO) on Saturday afternoon and were attended by Minister Labour Saeed Ghani, Corps Commander Karachi, Lt Gen Babar Iftikhar, family members of shuda and members of civil society.

The namaz-e-Jinaza and funeral service was organized with official protocol and the coffins of the shuda were draped with the national flag. The CM, Corps Commander, Chief Secretary, and IG Police carried the coffins in the funeral procession.

The chief minister met with the family members of the shuda and gave them consolation. He told them that their families would be looked after properly as was being done during their services.

The chief minister sent the flag-draped coffins of shuhda – Ghulam Abbas, Mohammad Saeed, and Ajmal Massih to Larkana, Korangi, and Faisalabad respectively for their burial.

He said that the policemen, rangers, and the Pak army fought bravely with the terrorist who attacked KPO and killed them. Their sacrifice would be remembered in history. He added that the Sweeper of KPO Ajmal Massih also laid his life and proved that there was no need for any designation or responsibility to fight against the enemy but every citizen and official needed to fight in his personal capacity against the enemies of the state and our people.

Earlier, the CM also offered Namaz-e-Jinaza of Rangers Sub-inspector Taimur who also embraced shahadat while fighting against the terrorists at KPO.

