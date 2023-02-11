COAS Munir condoles with UAE President

COAS General Asim Munir called on UAE President

General Munir condoled on the passing of UAE President’s mother-in-law

He offered his condolences on behalf of President and Prime Minister

ABU DHABI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir called on United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

According to reports, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received the army chief at Qasr Al Shati.

General Munir extended his heartfelt condolences on the passing of the UAE President’s mother-in-law Sheikha Maryam bint Abdullah bin Sulayem Al Falasi. He also offered his condolences on behalf of President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan.

The two sides held discussions on the UAE-Pakistan bilateral relations and ways to deepen cooperation in defence affairs for the mutual benefit of their nations. The meeting was attended by several high-level officials from both countries.

This is their second meeting in two months as the army chief went on an official visit to UAE and Saudi Arabia last month.

On January 9, COAS General Syed Asim Munir met UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discussed bilateral relation.

The two leaders discussed the regional situation and ways to increase bilateral cooperation and partnership between the two countries.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s mother-in-law Sheikha Maryam bint Abdullah bin Sulayem Al Falasi has passed away earlier this week.

A statement said, ”The Presidential Court mourned the passing of Sheikha Maryam bint Abdullah bin Sulayem Al Falasi, the mother of H.H. Sheikha Salama bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, the wife of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

‘The Court extends its heartfelt condolences and expresses its sympathies, praying the Almighty to bestow the deceased with his mercy and forgiveness and to grant her family and relatives patience and solace.”

The funeral took place on Thursday at the Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed the First Mosque and was attended by the family. UAE President accepted condolences from several Sheikhs and citizens over the passing