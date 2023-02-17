Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Cricket Legend Javed Miandad shifted to hospital
Cricket Legend Javed Miandad shifted to hospital

Cricket Legend Javed Miandad shifted to hospital

Articles
Advertisement
Cricket Legend Javed Miandad shifted to hospital

Cricket Legend Javed Miandad shifted to hospital

Advertisement
  • He was moved to hospital after his health deteriorate .
  • Legend Cricketer suddenly collapsed at home.

KARACHI: Former Test Cricketer Javed Miandad shifted to private hospital of Karachi on Friday after his health deteriorated.

Advertisement

According to the family sources Veteran Cricketer Javed Miandad was taken to private hospital of Karachi as he suddenly collapsed at home.

Also Read

Vivian Richards with Javed Miandad: PCB reunites duo legend
Vivian Richards with Javed Miandad: PCB reunites duo legend

Cricket greats Sir Vivian Richards and Javed Miandad, will rejoin. At October's...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Cricket News, Pakistan News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
PSL Live Score Update | Multan Sultan vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score | MS vs PZ Match 5
PSL Live Score Update | Multan Sultan vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Score | MS vs PZ Match 5
PSL Schedule 2023, 5th Match – PSL 8 Schedule 2023 | PSL 8 Time Table Match 5, Fixtures, Venues
PSL Schedule 2023, 5th Match – PSL 8 Schedule 2023 | PSL 8 Time Table Match 5, Fixtures, Venues
HBL PSL 8 Live Streaming: How to Watch Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi Live Streaming | Match 5
HBL PSL 8 Live Streaming: How to Watch Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi Live Streaming | Match 5
Barcelona and Manchester United played to exciting 2-2 draw
Barcelona and Manchester United played to exciting 2-2 draw
PSL 2023: Multan Sultan vs Peshawar Zalmi Squad | MS vs PZ Full Squad today | Match 5
PSL 2023: Multan Sultan vs Peshawar Zalmi Squad | MS vs PZ Full Squad today | Match 5
PFF requested clubs to submit necessary paperwork online
PFF requested clubs to submit necessary paperwork online
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story