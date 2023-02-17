Cricket Legend Javed Miandad shifted to hospital

He was moved to hospital after his health deteriorate .

Legend Cricketer suddenly collapsed at home.

KARACHI: Former Test Cricketer Javed Miandad shifted to private hospital of Karachi on Friday after his health deteriorated.

According to the family sources Veteran Cricketer Javed Miandad was taken to private hospital of Karachi as he suddenly collapsed at home.

