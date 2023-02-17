Cricket Legend Javed Miandad shifted to hospital

Vivian Richards with Javed Miandad: PCB reunites duo legend
Cricket greats Sir Vivian Richards and Javed Miandad, will rejoin. At October's...
KARACHI: Former Test Cricketer Javed Miandad shifted to private hospital of Karachi on Friday after his health deteriorated.
According to the family sources Veteran Cricketer Javed Miandad was taken to private hospital of Karachi as he suddenly collapsed at home.
Catch all the Cricket News, Pakistan News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.