CTD arrests suspects involved in killing of traffic policeman

  • Suspects was arrested eight years after the incident.
  • CTD has recovered ammunition from the suspect.
  • Suspect Ijaz Kaala targeted traffic policeman in 2014.
KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Sindh arrested a suspect near Saddar Parking Plaza in Karachi.

According to the details, the suspect was involved in the targeted killing of a traffic police personnel and he was arrested eight years after the incident.

The CTD has recovered ammunition from the suspect’s possession and registered an FIR against him.

The alleged suspect Ijaz Kaala along with other suspects targeted traffic police personnel Muhammad Mansha in 2014, and the bullets also injured a Rikshaw driver.

Earlier, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh arrested a terrorist affiliated with the banned organization during a raid in Karachi.

The arrest was made in Korangi Industrial Area. The Daesh commander has been identified as Abdul Malik.

CTD officials said a pistol along with rounds was seized from their possession. The initial investigation of CTD revealed that Abdul Malik is associated with Daesh’s Mula Abdul Manan group since 2011.

