CTD killed terrorist in Mianwali

Kalabagh: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab killed a terrorist in exchange of fire near Kalabagh area of Mianwali while two suspected fled away in the cover of firing.

According to the detail , the terrorist group attacked on CTD Mianwali team in Kalabagh area of Mianwali District which retaliated by the CTD.

In a result, a terrorist killed in exchange of firing. The killed suspect was identified as Habib-ur-Rehman who belongs to most important commander of Banned Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) group.

CTD recovered weapon and ammunition from the terrorist position.

The First Investigation Report (FIR) lodged at the CTD Sargodha Police Station against the terrorist attack on CTD team Mianwali. CTD team launched grand search operation in the areas.

