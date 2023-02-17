Advertisement
CTD killed terrorist in Mianwali

CTD killed terrorist in Mianwali

Articles
CTD killed terrorist in Mianwali

CTD killed terrorist in Mianwali

  • CTD killed TTP commander.
  • Two terrorists run away in cover of firing.
  • Search operation is underway in area.
Kalabagh: Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab killed a terrorist in exchange of fire near Kalabagh area of  Mianwali while two suspected fled away in the cover of firing.

According to the detail , the terrorist group attacked on CTD Mianwali team in Kalabagh area of Mianwali District which retaliated by the CTD.

In a result, a terrorist killed in exchange of firing. The killed suspect was identified as Habib-ur-Rehman who belongs to most important commander of  Banned Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) group.

CTD recovered weapon and ammunition from the terrorist position.

The First Investigation Report (FIR) lodged at the CTD Sargodha Police Station against the terrorist attack on CTD team Mianwali.

 CTD team launched grand search operation in the areas.

