CTD Punjab launches grand operation against terrorists

CTD conducted a grand operation last night.

Eight terrorists of banned TTP and Daesh were arrested.

483 combing operations were conducted in a week.

LAHORE: Due to the recent wave of terrorism in the country, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has launched a grand operation against terrorists.

According to the details, CTD conducted a grand operation last night on the hideouts of terrorists in Lahore, Sargodha, Multan, and other districts of the province.

According to CTD officials, eight terrorists of banned Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Daesh were arrested from five districts including Lahore. Terrorists were arrested during the interrogation of 36 suspects.

The CTD officials further said that the terrorists include Masood ur Rahman, Subhanullah, Sajid Ali, Aziz Khan, Shahid Ejaz, and Sharaft Ullah.

CTD officials said that suicide vests, explosives, arms, and bullets were recovered during the operation. The investigation has been started by registering seven cases against the terrorists.

CTD officials said that 483 combing operations were conducted this week in which 127 suspects were arrested.

Earlier, Following the attack on Karachi Police Office (KPO), security measures have been beefed up in the city including courts and other sensitive areas.

Notably, KPO came under attack on Friday evening when armed militants entered the Karachi chief office and were killed after a gun battle of over three hours.